Starboy boss, has released a new musical project titled 'Soundman'.

'Soundman' is a 7-track Extended Play with songs like 'Ease your mind', 'Thankful', 'Electric,' and 'Mine'. Other songs on the project are 'Cover Me,' 'Blow,' and 'Jam.'

The musical project was released at about 6 AM - Nigerian Time - on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Wizkid dropped the link to the various streaming platforms where songs on the project can be listened to on his Twitter account.

The song has collaboration with Chronixx, Blaq Jerzee, DJ Tunez, and Kel P.

On October 1, 2019, Wizkid released his hit single, 'Joro' and has gone ahead to release 'Ghetto Love' few weeks after.

The EP release is coming 15 days after Davido released his sophomore album, 'A Good Time'.