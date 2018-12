news

DJ Tunez enlists Wizkid and Reekado Banks on his latest single, 'Turn Up.'

The award-winning disc jockey, DJ Tunez who has worked with the likes of Wande Coal on songs like the hit single, 'Iskaba' is back with a new pop anthem and this time, he is assisted by pop stars Wizkid and Reekado Banks.

'Turn Up' is a bop heavy record that fits into the end of the year playlist.

The song was produced by DJ Tunez.