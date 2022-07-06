Chris Brown tapped Wizkid for his Afrobeats-inspired single 'Call Me Everyday' which is one of the songs in his latest album 'Breezy'.
Wizkid scores fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry
Afrobeats megastar Wizkid AKA Starboy has recorded his fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry with Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday' which debuted at number 74 on the chart.
Recommended articles
This becomes Wizkid's fourth entry on America's official music chart after previously recording entries with Drake's 2016 hit single 'One Dance' which peaked at number one, Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl' which reached Number 76 on the chart, and 'Essence' featuring Tems and Justin Bieber which peaked at number 9.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng