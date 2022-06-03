RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Footage of Wizkid and Don Toliver has emerged online suggesting they may have a single on the way.

Wizkid
Wizkid

Wizkid has a reputation for having some of the most powerful international collaborations and the idea of a Wizkid and Don Toliver track has sparked excitement.

Recommended articles

READ ALSO: WIZKID TO FEATURE NAIRA MARLEY, AYRA STARR, AND OTHERS ON 'MORE LOVE LESS EGO' ALBUM

Earlier this week, Wizkid teased a new single on his Instagram story and fans have been eagerly awaiting the singles' arrival. With a prospective international collaboration on the way and Wizkid's next album 'More Love Less Ego" still up for release this year, the next couple of months promises to packed for the Grammy winner.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

Come fly with Top Gun

Come fly with Top Gun

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

''We don't need international collaborations - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

''We don't need international collaborations" - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

Only bum bum can make me leave the studio - Kizz Daniel reveals

"Only bum bum can make me leave the studio" - Kizz Daniel reveals

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Trending

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido (Flaunt)