Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Wizkid has a reputation for having some of the most powerful international collaborations and the idea of a Wizkid and Don Toliver track has sparked excitement.
Footage of Wizkid and Don Toliver has emerged online suggesting they may have a single on the way.
Earlier this week, Wizkid teased a new single on his Instagram story and fans have been eagerly awaiting the singles' arrival. With a prospective international collaboration on the way and Wizkid's next album 'More Love Less Ego" still up for release this year, the next couple of months promises to packed for the Grammy winner.
