Wizkid teams up again with R2bees on this new one they call Straight From Mars.

Ghanaian duo, R2bees have recently released their third studio album titled “Site 15” and it features a number of interesting collaborations with artists from across the continent including Nigeria's Burna Boy.

One song that however stands out from the 15-track project is the first song and their latest collaboration with Starboy Wizkid, one they have worked with on a number of their hit records, Straight From Mars, a mid tempo record that is smoothly delivered and presents a pleasurable start to the body of work.