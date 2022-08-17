RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Two years since my last release...Una Popsy go soon drop' Wizkid promises new music

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Global music megastar Wizkid has taken to his social media to promise his fans that he will be dropping new music soon.

Wizkid (SoundCity)
Wizkid (SoundCity)

Details: Afrobeats king Wizkid in a post on his Instagram Story revealed that it has been two years since his last release. He then proceeded to assure his fans that he will be dropping new music soon.

Recommended articles

In the post on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, the Grammy winner posted "2 years since my last release and we still getting to it. Una Popsy go soon drop...soon come". The post generated excitement from fans who have been desperately waiting for a new single from the megastar.

Wizkid's Instagram Story Post on August 17th 2022
Wizkid's Instagram Story Post on August 17th 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Should Fans be expectant?: Wizkid has a reputation for promising new materials before going radio silent. While his new comment might inspire hope considering that he's due for a new single, precedents suggest that fans should manage their expectations.

At any rate, what's certain is that the industry will be ready and waiting whenever Wizkid finally decides to put out new music

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Why I can't be cool with Doyin - Sheggz

BBNaija 7: Why I can't be cool with Doyin - Sheggz

'Two years since my last release...Una Popsy go soon drop' Wizkid promises new music

'Two years since my last release...Una Popsy go soon drop' Wizkid promises new music

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Fireboy's 'Playboy' debuts on Billboard Album Charts

Fireboy's 'Playboy' debuts on Billboard Album Charts

September will be rosy for film lovers, catch the list of coming films

September will be rosy for film lovers, catch the list of coming films

BBNaija's Beauty breaks silence over disqualification, apologises to fans

BBNaija's Beauty breaks silence over disqualification, apologises to fans

Rising Afrobeats singer Albertium drops celebratory EP 'Fairytale'

Rising Afrobeats singer Albertium drops celebratory EP 'Fairytale'

Fireboy drops themed video for chart-topping single 'Bandana'

Fireboy drops themed video for chart-topping single 'Bandana'

Filmmaking 101: Crew roles you can consider when venturing into filmmaking

Filmmaking 101: Crew roles you can consider when venturing into filmmaking

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

Kizz Daniel

'I didn't mean to disrespect you' – Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans, offers free show

Davido (New York Times)

'Album on the way' Davido announces