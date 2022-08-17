'Two years since my last release...Una Popsy go soon drop' Wizkid promises new music

In the post on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, the Grammy winner posted "2 years since my last release and we still getting to it. Una Popsy go soon drop...soon come". The post generated excitement from fans who have been desperately waiting for a new single from the megastar.

Pulse Nigeria

Should Fans be expectant?: Wizkid has a reputation for promising new materials before going radio silent. While his new comment might inspire hope considering that he's due for a new single, precedents suggest that fans should manage their expectations.