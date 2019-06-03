On May 24, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid posted the promo art for ‘The Ends’ festival which revealed that was going to grace the Lloyd Park, East Croydon event on Saturday, May 31, 2019.

In the post, he also teased that he would perform opposite NSG, a group which consists of six members; MJ, Mojo, Dope, Kruddz, Abz, and OGD.

As planned, the superstar graced the event on the said day and effortlessly rocked his set with a string of hits like, ‘Ojueleba,’ ‘Manya,’ ‘Fever,’ ‘Daddy Yo,’ and so forth over a few hours.

Saturday, May 31, 2019 was the second day of The Ends Festival, a three-day event and Wizkid was the headliner.

You can see pictures and videos from the performances below;