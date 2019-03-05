A new Wizkid single, titled Jah Bless Me has surfaced online.

Few hours after making a return to social media with a message on his Instagram page alerting his fans that he had new music on the way, an unofficial new single titled, 'Jah Bless Me' emerged on his Starboy Youtube page.

'Jah Bless Me,' which was reportedly recorded during his recent vacation in Ghana is a mellow conscious record dedicated to people in the Ghetto as he reflects on God's blessings upon his life. The track is produced by Ghanaian beat-maker, KillBeatz.