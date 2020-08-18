On August 17, 2020, it was announced that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid had joined in the footsteps of Nigerian superstars like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Cuppy, Mayorkun, Davido and more in joining the video-sharing app, Triller.

Not a lot has been said since he joined the platform, but his account has been verified.

What is Triller?

Triller was released in 2015 as an AI-powered video app where users can create and share professional-looking videos in seconds with ready-made assistance via tools and ease of editing. It is also addictively fun. It’s all about loving music and connecting with like-minded people.

Since lockdown measures were instituted due to the novel coronavirus, Triller and its rival, TikTok have seen a major rise in popularity among Nigerian youth and celebrities.

Burna Boy premiered his single, 'Wonderful' on the app while Tiwa Savage also premiered, 'Koroba' on the app.