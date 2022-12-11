ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid Live in Concert: 'Love You Ghana,' Wizkid addresses disappointed Ghana fans

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid has issued an apology to Ghanaian patrons who matched to see his supposed concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022, but bailed out on them.

Wizkid on The Dotty Show

Ghanaian fans of the international act took a piss at him for not showing up at the event after they waited for 12 hours just to watch him perform.

The singer who was supposed to perform last night had about 5,000 people waiting for him, but failed to show up. Lovers of Wizkid refused to exit the venue, as they had high hopes that the Gammy-award-winning singer and performer would eventually show up.

After several hours of tweets pouring in on social media from angry fans who were present at the event ground to witness Wizkid live in concert, the artist has finally popped up with a tweet on his social to render his apology to patrons who are disappointed in his failure to show up for his event.

He shared a post that read, "Love you Ghana 🇬🇭💙"

Meanwhile, organisers of the Wizkid Live concert have since given an apology and called out the artist for breaching the contract.

