Artist: Yung L featuring Wizkid

Song Title: Eve Bounce (Remix)

Genre: Dancehall

Album: Juice and Zimm

Date of release: May 21, 2020

Label: Grip Music

Producer: TUC

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Interpolating the classic guitar chords from American rapper, Eve's 2000s smash hit, 'Blow Your Mind,' Yung L crafts the dancehall tune, 'Eve Bounce.' It's amazing how a Hip-Hop song could be flipped into dancehall in 2020 - music is amazing. Again, the song lyrically piques on 'wash.' For the hook, Yung L also samples Mario's 'Let Me Love You.'

Wizkid might just catapult this song into other realms.

You can play the song below;