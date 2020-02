Date: February 12, 2020

Song Title: Shayo

Artist: Ceeza Milli featuring Wizkid

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Aristokrat

Details/Takeaway: Although its release is still limited, Ceeza and Wizkid collaborate again for the third time. The first two collaborations were the Starboy cut, 'Soco' and 2019 single, 'Commando.'

Thoughts: This sounds like a hit - if pushed appropriately.

You can listen the song below;