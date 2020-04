Artist: Wizkid featuring Akon

Song Title: Escape

Genre: R&B, Dance-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 10, 2020

Label: Starboy

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is a welcome development from the 'vibe' pigeohold Wizkid put himself. The songs seems dated - at least five to seven years old, but it's needed quality.

