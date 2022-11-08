Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date

The tracklist revealed the album will have 13 songs with guest appearances from multiple artists.

Guest artists on the album: 'More Love, Less Ego' will feature guest appearances from British rapper Skepta w.ho appears on the same track with Nigerian star Naira Marley.

Jamaican Dancehall star Shenseea appears alongside Skillibeng. Also on the album are fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and American artist Don Toliver.

'More Love, Less Ego': Wizkid has already released two songs - 'Bad To Me' and 'Money and Love' off the album. The album comes off the back of the hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album that has broken multiple African records on international charts.