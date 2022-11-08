RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego'.

Wizkid - 'Money & Love'
Wizkid - 'Money & Love'

Details: On Tuesday, 8th November 2022 Wizkid revealed the tracklist for his next album via his Twitter account. 'More Love, Less Ego' is set to be Wizkid's 5th full-length album and it is scheduled for a November 11th release.

Recommended articles

The tracklist revealed the album will have 13 songs with guest appearances from multiple artists.

Guest artists on the album: 'More Love, Less Ego' will feature guest appearances from British rapper Skepta w.ho appears on the same track with Nigerian star Naira Marley.

Jamaican Dancehall star Shenseea appears alongside Skillibeng. Also on the album are fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and American artist Don Toliver.

'More Love, Less Ego': Wizkid has already released two songs - 'Bad To Me' and 'Money and Love' off the album. The album comes off the back of the hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album that has broken multiple African records on international charts.

Wizkid was earlier set to release 'More Love, Less Ego' on November 4th but he postponed the release following the sad loss of Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'

Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'

Live performance of Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' to be available on Apple Music on November 14th

Live performance of Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' to be available on Apple Music on November 14th

Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'

Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'

Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date

Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date

Senegal to host 8th AFRIMA, tagged 'The Teranga Edition'

Senegal to host 8th AFRIMA, tagged 'The Teranga Edition'

Ariya Omoluabi: Evictions, wild cards, fusion and other highlights from episodes 3 & 4

Ariya Omoluabi: Evictions, wild cards, fusion and other highlights from episodes 3 & 4

Dami Oniru's time in now [Pulse Album Review]

Dami Oniru's time in now [Pulse Album Review]

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Tems, Burna Boy, Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100