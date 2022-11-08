Details: On Tuesday, 8th November 2022 Wizkid revealed the tracklist for his next album via his Twitter account. 'More Love, Less Ego' is set to be Wizkid's 5th full-length album and it is scheduled for a November 11th release.
Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date
Nigerian megastar Wizkid has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego'.
Recommended articles
The tracklist revealed the album will have 13 songs with guest appearances from multiple artists.
Guest artists on the album: 'More Love, Less Ego' will feature guest appearances from British rapper Skepta w.ho appears on the same track with Nigerian star Naira Marley.
Jamaican Dancehall star Shenseea appears alongside Skillibeng. Also on the album are fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and American artist Don Toliver.
'More Love, Less Ego': Wizkid has already released two songs - 'Bad To Me' and 'Money and Love' off the album. The album comes off the back of the hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album that has broken multiple African records on international charts.
Wizkid was earlier set to release 'More Love, Less Ego' on November 4th but he postponed the release following the sad loss of Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng