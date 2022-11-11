Artist: Wizkid
Wizkid drops highly anticipated 5th album, 'More Love, Less Ego'
Nigerian megastar Wizkid has released his highly anticipated 5th album he calls 'More Love, Less Ego'.
Album Title: More Love, Less Ego
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13 - P2J), (Track 2 - Kelp P), (Track 5 - Sammy Soso), (Track 10 - P.Priime)
Song Art:
Length: 40 minutes 53 seconds
Features: 6 - Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Naira Marley, Skepta, Don Toliver
Label: Starboy/RCA
Details/Takeaway: After the ground-breaking success of 'Mad In Lagos', Wizkid returns with a new album that further emphasizes his status as a global superstar while also offering the feel-good rhythm and spreading love.
