Wizkid dazzles fans with stellar performance on Apple Music Live

Wizkid Apple Music Live started at 9 PM on Monday, 14th November with Producer, artist, and DJ Juls opening for him with an impressive hour-long set that delivered classic music across Africa and beyond.

Wizkid graced the stage an hour later with loud cheers from fans who had come to see him perform songs from his new album. The performance was a nostalgic exploration of his discography as he rolled back the years and gave the audience a performance of some of his classic songs including 'Soco', 'Caro', 'Don't Dull', 'Fever', 'Ojuelegba' to mention a few.

From 'More Love, Less Ego', Wizkid performed 'Bad To Me', 'Money and Love', and 'Balance'. He also brought out Ayra Starr for their collaboration '2 Sugar'.

Assisted by his disc jockey DJ Tunez, a live band, and backup singers, Wizkid delivered a stellar live rendition that gave the songs off his new album a refreshing feel.

The hour-long performance which took place in London was televised across the world with Apple Music subscribers able to watch the show through the App.