Details: Following the release of his 5th album 'More Love, Less Ego' on 11th November 2022 Apple Music announced that Wizkid's live rendition of the album will be available on the platform in 3 days' time.
Wizkid dazzles fans with stellar performance on Apple Music Live
On 14th November, Apple Music broadcasted the exclusive live performance of Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and it was nothing short of an incredible display from the Grammy-winner.
Recommended articles
Wizkid Apple Music Live started at 9 PM on Monday, 14th November with Producer, artist, and DJ Juls opening for him with an impressive hour-long set that delivered classic music across Africa and beyond.
Wizkid graced the stage an hour later with loud cheers from fans who had come to see him perform songs from his new album. The performance was a nostalgic exploration of his discography as he rolled back the years and gave the audience a performance of some of his classic songs including 'Soco', 'Caro', 'Don't Dull', 'Fever', 'Ojuelegba' to mention a few.
From 'More Love, Less Ego', Wizkid performed 'Bad To Me', 'Money and Love', and 'Balance'. He also brought out Ayra Starr for their collaboration '2 Sugar'.
Assisted by his disc jockey DJ Tunez, a live band, and backup singers, Wizkid delivered a stellar live rendition that gave the songs off his new album a refreshing feel.
The hour-long performance which took place in London was televised across the world with Apple Music subscribers able to watch the show through the App.
Wizkid is gearing up for his show at the prestigious Maddison Square Garden on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 and his Apple Music Live performance offered a glimpse into what fans should expect.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng