Wizkid Davido collaboration hinted anytime soon

Top American producer hints at a possible Wizkid and Davido collaboration

This will not be the first time that the music industry will witness two heavyweights coming together to work on a song after a long drawn feud.

  • Published:
play Are we expecting a collaboration from Wizkid and Davido anytime soon? (FortunePhoto)

Wizkid and Davido may have a joint record coming anytime soon.

The duo are the two biggest names in the Nigerian music industry for the past few years and following a long drawn feud, Wizkid and Davido eventually put an end to their beef when they appeared together on stage at a Lagos concert in December 2017.

Since then, it has been love from the duo as Wizkid also shared the stage with Davido at his 30 Billion Tour held at the Indigo at the O2 Arena in London earlier in the year.

play Wizkid performed alongside Davido during the London leg of the 30 Billion Tour ((Instagram/bizzleo1))

 

Fans from both sides have constantly clamoured for them to put out a song together and there are indications that their wish might be getting granted anytime soon.

This hint was made known through a tweet by popular American producer, Tay Keith, on Wednesday, December 5th, where he posted, ''Davido and Wizkid for the culture.''

 

Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, Tay Keith, is an American record producer and songwriter.

He recently co-produced Travis Scott's monster single 'Sicko Mode' and has in the past worked with artistes like Drake, Eminem and Lil Baby.

Davido reveals how he ended feud with Wizkid

In an exclusive interview with Native Magazine earlier in the year, Davido shared how they both decided that it was time to move on and end the beef which had lingered on for years.

"It just got to a point where we just thought, this shit is getting old. I mean, it got physical between our camps. We just wanted to make the relationship mutual.

He has three kids, I have two kids. I’ve traveled a lot, I have experienced so much more in life, I have two artists that are doing well. Like, this shit is old bro, we’re not getting any younger," he said.

