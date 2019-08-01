Nigeria might be the poverty capital of the world, but we still consume copious amounts of data.

Yes, YouTube numbers of our major artists are not as impressive as that of some of their western or latin counterparts, but some still have good numbers. Due to one thing, YouTube numbers are now more important than they were; YouTube content monetization - Creatives now get paid for their content.

That’s why it is worth celebrating that Yemi Alade hit one million subscribers and Davido hit 500 million in total views.

On the matter of subscribers, here are the most followed Nigerian artists on YouTube as of 2:09 pm on August 1, 2019;

10) Tiwa Savage

Subscriber: 401,238 subscriber

Mummy Jam Jam is the songbird that thrills with the lyrical maneuver of a veteran and the soul of a teenager. She makes things seem easy and sometimes, it feels like she doesn’t get enough credit.

Nonetheless, her fans appreciate her. Her numbers on YouTube are not to be messed with. Her most watched video, ‘Ma Lo’ featuring Wizkid and Spellz has been streamed over 38 million times on YouTube.

Her 2017 smash hit, ‘All Over’ has also been streamed more than 30 million times.

9) Runtown

Subscribers: 407,625

In 2016, the singer had what was possibly the biggest African song. He was crooning, but had to slow down after roadblocks blocked his ascension.

The smash hit, 'Mad Over You' has been viewed more than 91 million times on YouTube.

8) Olamide

Subscribers: 451,893 subscribers

The modern king of the streets is slowly hitting veteran status. After seven albums and one collaboration album with Phyno, he deserves some break. Nonetheless, with two songs and one other collaboration, he boasts of three videos that have passed the million mark.

His most viewed video remains the 2016 mega-hit, ‘Wo,’ has more than 26 million views on YouTube.

7) Burna Boy

Subscribers: 452,695 subscribers

He launched, he got fans, then he soiled his hands in infamy. But now, he’s back churning out quality songs and albums.

There is no stopping him. His equal parts love, equal parts unbridled lewd talk single, ‘On The Low,’ has been watched over 40 million times on YouTube.

6) Mr Eazi

Subscribers: 608,972

The Nigerian artist most likely to hit a billion self-made dollars, the man has been waxing stronger, using his music as a canvas on which to writer a timeless story.

Born Tosin Ajibade, his most viewed video on YouTube is ‘Leg Over.’

5) Wizkid

Subscribers: 839,920

Wizkid is arguably the greatest Nigerian act of his generation. His claim might even threaten to have Africa in its grasp. What we can’t debate is his impact as an artist.

After launching on to the scene with smash hit, ‘Holla At Your Boy’ and his classic debut album, Superstar, he had an unprecedented three-year run - from 2011 - 2013 - where everything he touched turned to gold.

This culminated in featuring on Drake’s 2016 chart topper, ‘One Dance.’ Since then, he has worked with a lot of foreign acts.

4) Yemi Alade

Subscribers: 1,025,167

Some will deem it arguable, but it’s not. Yemi Alade is the modern day, premier African female act. She had been bubbling under before, but her single, ‘Johnny’ which now has over 100 million views on YouTube was her claim to fame.

A few weeks ago, she was celebrated for hitting the one million subscriber milestone.

3) Tekno

Subscribers: 1,081,783

This might be a bit surprising to a few Nigerians, but facts are facts. After his 2016 run where he had five hits back-to-back within 12 months, Nigerians should learn not to underrate this man.

A few weeks ago, he was one of the few Nigerians to feature on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album. While the multi-talented musician and performer has slightly slowed down, the checks must still be rolling in.

2) P Square

Subscribers: 1,254,483

Although now separated, brothers Peter and Paul Okoye otherwise known as P Square got divided by what many can’t confirm.

At the height of their reign, they are not just the top music acts from Africa, they had legitimate claim to be named the top African acts. With performances brimming with boundless energy and impeccable vocal capabilities, they serenaded women with love songs and men with their artistry.

When P Square had YouTube videos with 20 million views, most Nigerian acts were struggling to hit one million.

1) Davido

Subscribers: 1,654,586

In 2010, a precocious 18-year-old literally jumped onto the scene with a Naeto C feature on a single, titled, ‘Back When.’ Since then, hits have fought to displace one another, accolades keep rolling in and so is acclaim.

With his status as an act with incredible success comes following. He tops this list as the Nigerian act with the most subscribers. One could wager that his numbers skyrocketed after his unprecedented 2017 run.