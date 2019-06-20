Wizkid’s first single in 2019, ‘Joro’ is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 30, 2019, according to his producer, Northboi.

Northboi hinted at the possible release date of the song with a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He said the single should be expected in 10 days.

However, Wizkid is yet to give a release date to the song which saw him teaming up with Northboi and Sam Harper for the production.

While Northboi had worked with Wizkid on songs that include ‘Fever’, ‘Gucci Snake’ and ‘Soco,’ Harper first worked with Wizkid when the young pop star featured on Goldlink album.

On June 3, 2019 Wizkid posted a picture of himself and his team in a musical studio as fans anticipate for his new song.

Pulse can’t confirm if Wizkid worked with the producers in Miloco studios, a leading international group of recording studios based in London, England.

The award winning superstar hinted at the conclusion of his new single amidst of the promotion of his Starboy Fest scheduled for Manchester, London and Paris.