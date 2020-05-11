Afro Nation, the world's number one beach festival has announced the roster for its 2021 event and Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Reekado Banks, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Santi, Fireboy DML, Rema, Teni, Wande Coal and Wavy The Creator have been announced as some of the performers.

The event is set to hold between July 1, 2021 and July 3, 2021. Other performers on the roster include Kojo Funds, Stonebwoy, Not3s, Diamond Platnumz and more. The event was original set to hold in July 2020, but due to the events of COVID-19, the three-day event which holds in Portugal had to be postponed.

It was initially hoped that the pandemic would pass to pave the way for Afro Nation 2020 to hold, but on May 11, 2020, organizers of Afro Nation put out the following statement to act according to the ban placed on public gathering;

Relive the 2019 event with this video of D'Banj's performance;