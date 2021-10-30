RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Wizkid says his next album would drop on the final date of his tour.

Here is a timeline of Wizkid's made in Lagos and why he needs the album to work. [Cable NG]
Here is a timeline of Wizkid's made in Lagos and why he needs the album to work. [Cable NG]

On October 29, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid’s fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’ clocked one year.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

Since the album was released, it’s produced many heights and been streamed over one billion times. It’s also produced Africa’s first №1 top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

To celebrate his milestone, Wizkid took to his Instagram page to write that, “1 year already, thank you for riding with me. I’m just very grateful for all the love and blessings. Promised not to make you wait too long for the next one, ‘More Love Less Ego” dropping on the last day of tour. I love you.”

www.instagram.com

He also announced that his next album would be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’ on the final date of his tour.

Made In Lagos Tour will end in Montreal, Canada on January 22, 2022.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021

Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021

Will Smith says he thought of committing suicide

Will Smith says he thought of committing suicide

Nollywood produced 375 movies in Q3 of 2021 according to NFVCB

Nollywood produced 375 movies in Q3 of 2021 according to NFVCB

Wesley Snipes & Kelvin Hart to star as brothers in Netflix thriller 'True Story'

Wesley Snipes & Kelvin Hart to star as brothers in Netflix thriller 'True Story'

Buju’s ‘Sorry I’m Late’ projects confidence, wins and ‘comfort’ [Pulse EP Review]

Buju’s ‘Sorry I’m Late’ projects confidence, wins and ‘comfort’ [Pulse EP Review]

NOSC confirms there will be no 2022 Oscars submission as films fail eligibility criteria

NOSC confirms there will be no 2022 Oscars submission as films fail eligibility criteria

Watch the official trailer for Nora Awolowo's 'Baby Blues' documentary

Watch the official trailer for Nora Awolowo's 'Baby Blues' documentary

Pheelz, Rexxie, Johnny Drille, DJ Kaywise and many more all big contenders for 6th edition of The Beatz Awards

Pheelz, Rexxie, Johnny Drille, DJ Kaywise and many more all big contenders for 6th edition of The Beatz Awards

Trending

‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

Mr Eazi warns Jay-Z to stop copying him

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Buju releases 7-track sophomore EP, 'Sorry I'm Late'

Can Buju and Zlatan make a joint EP already!?

Here is why Larry Gaaga's 'Egedege' is trending [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege.' (TBD)