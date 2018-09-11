Pulse.ng logo
Wizkid announces new dates and place he will be performing

Wizkid Pop star announces new dates and places he will be performing as Nigeria celebrates its Independence

Wizkid has shared a number of dates and venues where he will be performing across the US come October.

Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time play Wizkid is set to have a busy October as he announces confirmed dates and venues of performances (Nike)

For fans of Wizkid, here are new dates and venues where he will be performing in celebration of Nigeria's Independence this October.

In a couple of posts shared in his Twitter page [@wizkidayo] on Tuesday, September 11th, Wizkid shared posters of places where he is billed to perform as he celebrates the country's independence month with performances across American cities tagged the ''Made in Lagos'' concerts.

Wizkid will be live at The Strand Ballroom & Theatre in Providence, Washington, US on Friday, October 5th and then two days later, he will take to the Echo Stage, also in DC.

play Wizkid to perform at the Providence in celebration of Nigeria's Independence on October 5 (Twitter/Wizkid)

 

play Wizkid to take to the Echostage in Washington on October 7 (Twitter/Wizkid)

He has also announced other performances across the United States, which will see him headline concerts in Minneapolis and Houston on October 6th and 12th respectively.

play Wizkid to perform at Minneapolis this October (Instagram/Wizkidayo)

play Wizkid to also perform in Houston (Instagram/Wizkid)

October is the month that is expected to see the release of his album, ''Made in Lagos.''

Made in Lagos will be the fourth body of work coming from Wizkid after the release of his debut album, Superstar in 2011, ''Ayo'' in 2014 and the internationally distributed EP, Sounds From The Other Side in 2017.

