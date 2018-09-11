Wizkid announces new dates and place he will be performing

news

For fans of Wizkid , here are new dates and venues where he will be performing in celebration of Nigeria's Independence this October.

In a couple of posts shared in his Twitter page [@wizkidayo] on Tuesday, September 11th, Wizkid shared posters of places where he is billed to perform as he celebrates the country's independence month with performances across American cities tagged the ''Made in Lagos'' concerts.

Wizkid will be live at The Strand Ballroom & Theatre in Providence, Washington, US on Friday, October 5th and then two days later, he will take to the Echo Stage, also in DC.

He has also announced other performances across the United States, which will see him headline concerts in Minneapolis and Houston on October 6th and 12th respectively.

October is the month that is expected to see the release of his album, ''Made in Lagos.''