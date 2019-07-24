Fresh off his landmark performance at Glastonbury Festival, 2019, DJ Spinall will release a new titled, ‘Dis Love.’

It will be released tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, 2019.

The song will feature Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. DJ Spinall made the announcement on his Instagram page earlier today with pictures from what appears to be footage from the music video for the song.

The song will be the Pepsi Ambassador, DJ Spinall's first single since he released his fourth studio album, Iyanu.

