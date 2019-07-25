Fresh off his landmark performance at Glastonbury Festival, 2019, DJ Spinall will release a new titled, ‘Dis Love.’

It was released in the wee hours of Thursday, June 25, 2019.

The song features Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. DJ Spinall made the announcement on his Instagram page yesterdaywith pictures from what appears to be footage from the music video for the song.

The song is the Pepsi Ambassador, DJ Spinall's first single since he released his fourth studio album, Iyanu.

You can listen to the song below;