Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

After multiple times dazzling listeners with their hit collaboration, each performance still appears fresh and exciting for listeners who are taken by the song.

Wizkid and Tems recently reunited at the Essence Festival at Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA where they delivered an impressive rendition of their international collaboration.

'Essence' is one of the biggest Afrobeats exports internationally and it has enjoyed impressive success in the US and the UK where it charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart respectively.