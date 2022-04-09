The Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his compatriot Tems have been nominated for the Billboard Music Awards with 'Essence', which featured Justin Bieber on the remix.
Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards
Wizkid and Tems have received a new nomination at the Billboard Music Awards, following their Grammy loss.
'Essence,' along with songs by Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Given, and Justin Bieber, was nominated for Top R&B.
Wizkid is the first Nigerian act to have his own song nominated for the prestigious award as a result of this nomination. His collaboration with Drake earned him his first Billboard Music Award nomination.
The Billboard Music Awards are an international US-based award show that will take place on May 15, 2022.
