A few hours ago, straight off the completion of his tour of Canada, Nigerian music superstar, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has graced the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena at Peninsula Square, North Greenwich, London, United Kingdom to deliver a series of performances to an ocean of roaring fans.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Canadian megastar, Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham brought 'Wizzy' out with him to add more adrenalin to a crowd already getting serenaded by his performance. In 2016 and 2017, Drake and Wizkid collaborated on two songs; the chart topping, record-breaking, ‘One Dance’ and the hit, ‘Come Closer’ respectively. Dressed in a red outfit and white sneakers, the ‘Soco’ crooner pleased fans.

At the O2, in the wee hours of Tuesday, April 9, 2019, as he was about to commence the performance for ‘Come Closer,’ ‘Wizzy’ joined Drake on stage for an epic, energy-filled performance.

As the performance for ‘Come Closer’ drew to a close, an obviously thrilled Drake said, “I need one more song,” indicating his intention to perform another song with Wizkid. The DJ duly obliged and ‘Soco’ came on the speakers. Upon the completion of that performance, Wizkid briefly left the stage.

Wizkid has also hinted another collaboration with Drake. He told fans at a press conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that, "I want you guys to know that new Wizkid-Drake is coming soon."

