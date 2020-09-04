On September 3, 2020, Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid were spotted in the studio together. Presumably, the studio is outside the country. This comes over a year after Wizkid took to an Instagram live session to tease new songs. Two of those songs featured Teni and Burna Boy.

Burna Boy and Wizkid who share a mutual love for each other were seen recording in a studio via pictures posted on Wizkid's Instagram page. This comes after both of them were seen vibing to 'Bebo' of Burna Boy's latest album, Twice As Tall.

Bizzle Osikoya, founder of talent management company and artist manager has confirmed that Wizkid and Burna Boy have a song on the way.

On the same day, Wizkid's new latest single, 'Smile' featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R also hit three million streams on Spotify.