Wisekid reportedly copies Wizkid's songs and upload them on digital music platforms, where he is said to have been making $73,170 monthly from the streams.

Following Wizkid's recent release of his 'Made In Lagos' album, Wisekid also released an album and named it 'Lasgidi Made', copied Wizkid's tracklist, making him get a huge chunk of Wizkid's streams by way of SEO suggestions for people who want Wizkid's songs.

Wisekid was exposed by Twitter blog, Africa Facts Zone, with a post that also stated that "Wisekid went as far as copying Wizkid's social media usernames. He used the handle, Wisekidaya on Instagram and Twitter".

After being busted, he is said to have deactivated his Twitter account and changed his Instagram handle to Ayaboyofficial.

The Tweets exposing Ayaboy's fraudulent move has since gone viral with more than 5000 retweets and over 600 comments. However, Wizkid has not responded to this yet.

See the tweets below plus reactions