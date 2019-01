Wisdom releases his debut with brand new Trap Soul single LET IT BE, a song that discusses the individual daily struggle to find peace.

With an accompanying compelling music video, Wisdom further gives us an insight into his theatrical abilities in the “Bird box” themed video.

Audio Link: https://fanlink.to/Wisdom

Video link: https://youtu.be/L73HCvtVFJc

Facebook: WisemanWiz_

Instagram: WisemanWiz_

Twitter: WisemanWiz_

Youtube: WisemanWiz_

This is a sponsored post