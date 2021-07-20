Willow Smith explores teenage angst in her new pop-punk album ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

With the release of her 4th album; ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’. Which is an assembly of heavy Pop-Punk rhythms. Willow Smith Proves yet again! Her musical dexterity is limitless and she is more than a ‘celebrity’s child’.

Every song in this 11 tracklist is fused with deep bass and loud drum rolls that'll make you punch your fist into the air as you hop on foot.

Starting with,

transparent soul ft Travis barker; Its pure rage from betrayal and backstabbing of close friends and cliques. For the pop star, she sees right through.

Nothing like giving a middle finger to an ex. In ‘F**K You’ that satisfaction is rendered in a span of 37 seconds.

In Gaslight the sexual fluid singer broods over a certain crush, she can’t get off her mind.

In ‘don't SAVE ME’. She demands independence despite admitting her doubt to go through her angst on her own.

Willow flaunts her signature vocals in ‘naive’ just as she did in The Anxiety’s ‘After you cry’. Admitting amidst her maturity and self-awareness she’s still a kid.

Being born to two Hollywood famous couples Will smith and Jada-pinkett smith, the pressure that comes growing up in the public eye is unimaginable to kids not born in the spotlight.

In ‘XTRA’ ft Tierra wack, Our beloved child star just needs a break. A From what you may wonder, well-Everything that comes with being an A-list celebrity.

When it comes to self-awareness or cultural enlightenment, Willow is an inspiration to many and her soul-feeding, ‘conversation starting’ music is proof of that.

Before she dismisses gender labels in the final track ‘iBREAKOUT!’ of this 26 minute LP, In GROW (joined by canadian singer Avril Lavigne). Evolving from negative experiences, searching for meaning, while living a life of purpose is the gospel this track heralds.

11 years after her electrifying pop anthem ‘Whip my hair’. In ‘Lately i feel EVERYTHING’ the 20-year-old singer bids farewell to adolescence while dismissing notions she cant excel as a genre-bending artiste-If there was any to begin with.

