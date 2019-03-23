Kuti's album, 'Fight To Win,' was nominated for his first Grammy in 2003 under the 'Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording'.

Speaking to Pulse in an exclusive chat, the world record holder said 'When I was nominated for the Grammy the first time, I was basically going to win, it was a super album.'

The legendary son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, however, said that he was facing crisis in his career with the record company he was signed on in France, MCA, when he got his first Grammy nomination.

ALSO READ: Fela condemned my first album saying it was useless - Femi Kuti

He said his issue with the record label resulted into his losing the first Grammy nomination because he was blacklisted after sacking his French manager and quitting the company.

In the same chat, Femi Kuti has revealed how his late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, condemned his first album, 'Femi Kuti,' calling it useless only to later praise him after the release of his second album.