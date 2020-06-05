Welcome back to 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse Nigeria's not-so-weekly compilation of the songs you need t o play. Last time, we featured acts like ABDUL, Wessside Kulture, BMAN, Jinmi Abduls and more.

This week, we feature Banggz, Dunnie, LasGiidi, Ibejii and more. Our playlist is a mix of trap, Alternative Afro-pop and Afro-Folk. Having a 'pick/moment of the week' was really tough this week because we had a lot of quality submissions.

Pick of the week: LasGiidi - Simmer Down

Moment of the week: Hook on 'Only Three'

Banggz - 21

On a banging trap beat backed with woozy Hip-Hop strings, Banggz is authoritative on Hip-Hop tunes as he dedicates this rap tune to his 21st birthday. He talks about peculiar experiences from women to insecurity to downtime and more.

Dunnie - Koro

'Koro' is a Yoruba colloquialism for 'corner.' Guys, nothing divine happens inside 'Koro.' What usually happens is a make-out session or a quickie. Dunnie... ah!

LasGiidi - Simmer Down

LasGiidi returns with a mix of Nigerianism and wide-eyed dreaming as he delivers this ode to remaining calm in the face of chilling pressure.

Ibejii - Ayanfe

This song was recorded three years ago as part of GreenWhiteDope. The Nigerian enigma, IbejiiMusic releases this beautiful Folk-Pop tune about timeless love and providence.

A9ine - Work

A trap song about pain and hard work sees A9ine sound like a love child of XXXTentacion and Trippie Redd.

FoMoe - Mad 4 Real

On the 17-track Cauchemars - his third project in under a year, Fomoe documents the sources of jealousy as he highlights strong points on a thudding trap beat, heavy on beautiful saxophone.

VANNYE X ZARRI - Ileke

'Ileke' is Yoruba for beads. When Yoruba sings abour 'Ileke,' it's usually towards vain appreciation of a woman's curves and snatched waist. This guitar-heavy Afro-pop song is no exception.

Astrap King - Hauwa

On the most introspective pick of the week, Astrap King. Stemming from a faceless woman named Hauwa, King wears his heart on his sleeve.

Badmanwade - Sativa

As this title suggests, this is an Afro-pop song about living la vida loca with weed.

Creen Caesar featuring Victony and OG Wavebuoy - Only Three

Sitting a third track on his impressive debut album, Ehimere's Property is a deft track about harsh realities of life, lack of sex and being broke despite living a loud life.