Welcome back to 'Who Get Ear,' we had to take a break to strategize and realign the vision and the mission of this playlist. The last time 'Who Get Ear' came up, we had some issues with the voice and perception of the playlist, but now we are back and better - more importantly, with consistency.

This week, we feature acts like Kiienka, Rik Artsenz, Paybac, Badman Lefty, Big Daddy Jayy and more. As this goes up, we hope everyone is staying safe, social distancing and taking all precautions. We shall beat this. For now, enjoy this play list.

Pick of the week: Big Daddy Jayy - Mad Ohh

Moment of the week: Paybac's verse on 'Hot Head (Remix)' by Rik Artsenz

Here are our picks this week;

Kiienka - LA Girl

L.A Girl’ is a guitar-infused Emo/Cloud trap that reminisces the sexual prowess and physical attributes of a faceless, yet memorable woman. “A** so fat, she could block a telly…” validates his need to remember her - I get it, bro.

Rik Artsenz featuring Meji and Paybac - Hot Head (Remix)

A 'hot head' means a human with short fuse or one with short bursts of aggression or anger. This song uses it as a metaphor for rap ability and Paybac absolutely eats his verse for dinner.

IC Omo Allen - Hit and Run

An R&B song, IC Omo Allen uses the woozy strings to draw parallels between sex and movement. His stage name needs to change though.

Lefty - Better Days

Lefty is an introspective rapper who uses this song to visit different parts of his journey so far. It's not pretty and it mostly relates to the struggle, but it's worth a listen.

Big Daddy Jayy - Mad Oh

'Mad Ohh' rounds out the experience as Jayy invokes the spirit he exhibited on 'Clap For Yourself.' It's a call and response on the pop culture slang, 'Mad Oh.' On this one, Jayy builds trap that could appeal to an audience with the strength sarcasm.

Barzini - Ulo Npam

As woozy cloud strings lead the way of a vocal exercise, Barzini makes a vow, 'I'm going back....' on 'Ulo Npam.' What a beautiful outro.... Those backing vocals elevated the experience of a ballad-based outro into eclectic realms.

Now, it feels like penultimate theme in an epic movie directed by Christopher Nolan. The drums come in... Oh, this is beautiful. Words can't justify this, you need to live it. Take a bow, Barzini.

Ogranya - Insomnia

Ogranya released 'Insomnia' in 2019 as part of his impressive Eden Evermore tapes, but this song is still amazing. Ogranya documents the effects of love on sleep patterns.

Jamie Black - Let Go

Jamie Black is an EDM producer and act in Nigeria and this was released some months ago, but it's still beautiful.

BwoiiDaas - Radar

This Afro&B song almost didn't make this list, but its mellow rhythmic celebration of femininity aided its cause and here we are.

Ctwo, PsychoYP and Famous - Sosa

Look, this one needs no words - play this trap magic and sail into melody oblivion.