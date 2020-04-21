Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's playlist of the songs you need to play every week.

It's trying times during the COVID-19-inspired lockdown measures. It might seem like it's not going to happen, but we will beat this. It's time to have faith and believe. We hope people are staying safe. Last week, we featured on Who Get Ear, we feature Yinka Oshodi, Ike Chuks, Llectric, DolapoTheVibe, Viveeyan and more.

Pick of the week was NEST JSON's, 'They Don't Know' while Moment of the week was Inglorious M.O.B's verse on 'Right Back' by WeTalkSound. This week, we feature OG Magiq, Clay, Psycho YP, Naya Akanji, Timi Kei, Cloud9ne and more.

Pick of the week: 'Adura' by OG Magiq

Moment of the week: Cloud9ne's hook on 'Suede'

Here are the songs we picked;

Timi Kei - The Peace

On a melodious trap beat with the soul of R&B, Timi Kei returns with religious lines that allude to his religion and his God as the provider of all things.

DJ T1Z featuring Psycho YP - Foolish (Outstanding Dinner)

This marks the furtive transition of drill into the Nigerian music scene. Guess what, it's coming via the Generation Z Nigerian kids in Abuja. These kids deserve more plaudits than they are getting.

Daramola - Don't Be Mad

This track was released on Daramola's critically-acclaimed album, It's A Double Pleasure To Deceive The Deceiver. On the album review, Pulse wrote, "‘Don’t Be Mad At Me’ is one of the best tracks on It’s Double Pleasure To Deceive The Deceiver. It is a sentimental ballad that centres on Daramola’s ideal woman. He wants to be with her forever."

Clay featuring Kel - Destiny (Remix)

The original version of this song was released in February 2020. Clay now returns with a remix featuring veteran rapper, KEL. The song is delivered in Clay's trademark rockstar vocals with the detail while Clay sings an ode to her dreams and her destiny as an artist.

Cloud9ne - Suede

After a hiatus that almost hit one year, Cloud9ne is back with a banging new single. This is a trap bop with an impressive hook.

Naya Akanji and Lemar Abdull - Eyes On You

Coming off her collaborative EP with Lemar Abdul, this one is an ode to the master of sex aboard a catchy pop beat that incorporate dancehall elements on afro-pop percussion. This is our pick of the week.

aRENYE - NRG

aRENYE calls this an experiment and boy, does it work. This is an amazing show of talent from a growing artist.

Odibi - Sometimes

On this dance-pop tune, Obidi submits his cause to get noticed. The song is an ode to the beauty of a party and its fleeting, yet positive effects on the human mind.

Nyja - Follow

Made by andorynous UK-based Nigerian singer, it is built on an amazing fast-paced pop beat and it premiered on Link UP TV. This is a good feeling and it houses Nigerian references.

OG Magiq - Adura

This just nicks our pick of the week. The song is an amazing topical base on the subject of prayer. This is just amazing music that uses the concept of prayer to withstand the challenges of a tough life and to appreciate the power of God.