Who Get Ear Vol. 136: Here are the 10 African songs you need to play this week

This is the 134th installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

You can check Vol. 133 here. This week, we feature Tim Lyre, Aise Maryah, Lobidis, Zahzah and more.

Pick of the week: Zahzah - Jara

Moment of the week: TBD

Here are our picks of the week;

Uchaylee ft. Sceed Barms - Outsider

Prolific rapper, Uchaylee comes through with a brand new song titled 'Outsider,' featuring Sceed Barms, Obviously this record is a Party Jam.

The song is a follow up to 2020 Hit 'KPK.'

Sizz The Truth - Should've Known Better

Preparing his forthcoming EP, his new song 'Should've Known Better' as a follow-up to 2020's Greyskies Are Smokescreens is scheduled to drop on the August 6, 2020.

A lo-fi Rap song with hints of love, the piano-based ballad-rap has strong roots in 2010s Chicago.

Kevweh with Adryanne, Reynbow H.O.M.A - Waiting

Adryanne opens with a vivid story of doubt and anger towards a partner and talks from the female’s point of view, while Reynbow adds color to the record coming from the perspective of an unrepentant but hurt male lover.

On the last verse H.O.M.A gives a summary of what love is and the expected pain that follows with lyrics like, "when you love so hard heartbreak is expected..."

This is in all standards a true R&B record produced by Clogz.

Albertium - Your Love

Produced by Masterwill, the record opens to woozy cloud strings and toms before Albertium discusses the topic of sensual love with cute openness and empathy.

aRENYE FT. Laxxx- Boss it

Teebee - Iji Ego

Teebee is a Toronto-based Nigerian artist from Nigeria. In the summer of 2019, he released his debut EP West African Love Story and followed up with African Groove in 2020. Both EPs peaked at numbers 8 and 4 on the Apple Music world chart.

Teebee's sound can be best described as Afro Fusion and this new record is no different. He sings about lust and money from a woman's perspective.

Laime and Psycho YP - Purple Rain

This is Bennibor 'Laime' Onisolaime’s first single of the year. Following an efficacious array of singles released in 2020, Laime is kicking of the second half of 2021 with this new edgy drill track titled, 'Purple Rain.'

Laime, Psycho YP and Producer Jabani reunite once again to deliver yet another promising banger. Their previous collaboration on Laime’s 'Loot Me' is one of Laime’s most popular songs and received admirable reception.

This time around, Laime takes a diverse approach with this new track. He expressed that Purple Rain is “the birth of new era of sounds” he guarantees to deliver.

Ona Dema - Krazy

This record is produced by Marvey Muzique. The track blends in Afro sound improvisations with the R&B genre, and carries the signature of Ona Dema’s lush canary-like vocals as she recounts some dating and relationship experiences.

“I’ve seen situations where a guy takes advantage of a girl because she cares too much. So in a way, I was speaking for many of us who are tired of being taken for granted” Ona explains.

Movement featuring Bella Shmurda - Choko

Produced by Kezyklef, this record is elite.

King Bob - Carolina