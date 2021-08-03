Who Get Ear Vol. 135: Here are the 10 African songs you need to play this week

This is the 134thinstallment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories.

You can check Vol. 133 here. This week, we feature Tim Lyre, Aise Maryah, Lobidis, Zahzah and more.

Pick of the week: Zahzah - Jara

Moment of the week: TBD

Here are our picks of the week;

Aise Maryah - Fool For U

Aise Maryah is an 18 years old indie pop singer-songwriter from Maiduguri, Borno State. The is a love song about

Tim Lyre - Real

Multifaceted Lagos based Afro-fusion act Tim Lyre shares his first release of 2021, ‘Real’. The intensely vulnerable record, situated somewhere between neo-soul and afro-futurism, is the first single off his upcoming debut album Worry <.

In ‘Real,' the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer spares no use of his poetry skills as he puts pen to rhythm and carries through a slow but intentional use of distinct instruments to achieve a dynamic bop with a soulful backdrop in the tune.

In his own words, “Real is a song about the emotional nuances between two people in a relationship or situation-ship as it were. It’s an attempt to say all the things typically left unsaid."

Lobidis x Mo’Believe - Shako

Lobidis and Mo’believe encourages the Nigerian woman to be proud in her body, in her dark skin and be always willing to show it off without cowering to any one.

A record produced by Kaycekeys, it inspires people to admire oneself or one's partner.

Don’t take our word for it.

Don Mappy - Pull Up

Expressing Love and Romance on original Afrobeats and including back-up vocals from female vocalist Layo Isaac, This is a perfect fit for your playlists.

Timzil - Latifah

Off his recently released EP titled Songs About Exes Past, Timzil releases visuals for “Latifah” in which he portrays to be a secondary school lover boy looking to impress his crush.

ASTRAP KING - CRAZY WORLD

The soulful song showcases the rapper's eloquent delivery and deft lyricism, while vividly capturing the present realities of youth in Nigeria. Known for his relatable and catchy lines, Astrap King expresses himself on the song with such gripping fluidity and accuracy.

This is bolstered by the sultry vocals of singer Specikinging, who delivers a brilliant hook and a soaring finish to the song.

808 Sallie featuring Blxckie - Two of You

The record is elite.

ZahZah - Jara

The song, which seems cut from Wizkid's sonic cloth canvasses Zahzah's needs from a lover.

Zuchu featuring Joeboy - Nobody

One of East Africa's finest mixes with West African flavour of the Yoruba kind. This love song also borrows from a Joeboy-featured hit of the same title.

Spice Diana - Kokonya