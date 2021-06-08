Who Get Ear Vol. 133: Here are the 10 songs you need to play this week

This is the 133rd installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Moment of the week: Felukah - PSA

Tome - Nana

On Nana, Töme’s first song of 2021 and a follow up to her JUNO-Award-winning single, I Pray featuring Sean Kingston, she operates in a pocket of sound that’s fundamentally attuned to her unique strengths.

She makes a tribute to her individualism over an ebbing instrumental, packing in lyrical choices that urge her to move on despite what might be happening in her life at the moment.

Kholi - Gamble

Releasing the first single, 'Gamble' the saxophone immediately draws you in as it sets the tempo for the song.

His soothing voice as he pleas for a chance at love brings a similar feeling that most have endured. Promising to treasure their love rather than mess around, 'Gamble' puts Kholi’s sincerity forward. He draws his inspiration from artists like Wizkid and Maroon 5 as he gives a deeper emotional insight into love and its density.

Kholi aspires to make music that is more than just an anthem and this catchy and wholesome love song exemplifies his unstoppable talent and versatility.

Droxx & Mo'Gunz - Heathrow

Released off their EP, Riot, Droxx and Mo'Gunz discuss several topics as it relates to them and their reality.

Reggie Stompz - Form President

Documenting life in the low tier of Nigeria, Stompz discusses enmity and more.

Prolifik - Energy

Prolifik Plsoo is a financial consultant in Nigeria, ex-banker, artiste, songwriter, and born in Benin City, Nigeria on the 3rd of May, 1991.

Prolifik Plsoo is signed under the record label Wakobi inc. In September 2020, Prolifik released his debut single titled “Receive Sense” which was followed by “You Say Wetin” 3 months later. Prolifik Plsoo “You Say Wetin” has garnered over 200 thousand views and counting on video streaming site Youtube.

Felukah - PSA

Released off her latest project, Kawkab, 'PSA' is an acronym for 'Push that sh*t away,' to indicate a refusal of nonsense from a lover, from life and from existence.

Cyclone Artemis - One Hell Of A Night

One Hell Of A Night is a new playlist by Cyclone Artemis and her second project since the release of 'Introspect.'

The 5-track easy-listening goodness captures a delicate phase in the singer's life with heavy themes of vulnerability, love, and sensual magic. Synx, Emz, Type-A, and Spane 5 are the four production collaborators on this catalog, providing Cyclone with the right soundscape to bleed her varying emotions.

DJ Shawn - Falz & Timaya - O’Pari

The song ‘O Pari’ serves as Shawn’s debut single which sees him working with Nigerian producer, Willis.

Speaking on the new single, DJ Shawn described how elated he was to release his debut single.

“O Pari is a feel good song that is sure to keep you on your feet” Falz & Timaya were the best people for the song because of their distinct voices.”

Dai Verse - Sweet Daddy

The talented, sultry-voiced singer Dai Verse-with two really impressive chart-climbing singles to his name so far-gives us another reason for us to be fans with his latest release: a simmering, mid-tempo Semzi-produced track titled 'SWEET DADDY'

Dai Verse-with the aid of his clear, distinct voice-paints a vivid picture of blooming love, physical attraction bordering on obsession, and endearing pet names on this (guaranteed) instant favorite that'll have you dancing and singing along in no time.

Black Topia - Omo Dudu

Blvck Topia says, "Ọmọ dúdú is a classic compilation of three cohesive songs – beautiful pieces of art and a folly but fascinating PDF book. Sweet melodies compelled with sad lyrical content, penned down as I have felt them. Impressive use of literal devices. Excellent prose and storytelling.