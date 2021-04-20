Who Get Ear Vol. 130: Here are the 10 Nigerian songs you need to play this week

This is the 130thinstallment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories.

You can check Vol. 129 here. This week, we feature Ofanah, Chaikah, BizzOnTheTrack, Merry Lynn and more.

Pick of the week: Victony - Broken

Moment of the week: sGawd's performance on 'No Promises'

Here are our picks of the week;

Ofanah - Slow Whine

The love record is based on the body of a woman and sensuality.

Chaikah - A Good Night

An Afro-swing record, it sees Lagos-based singer, Chaikah deliver riveting promises and amorous wash to a faceless woman.

Nathan Walid - Why Me

Distributed by NotJustOk, the record Reggae-Fusion is an examination of attraction from women by an ever-improving artist. Although the mixing of this record still needs work.

BizzOnTheTrack - Amapiano Madness

It is an Alternative-Afro fusion with Amapiano and Caribbean sounds.

The lyrics explains an emotional story, a breakthrough and resilience exuded by 'Ghetto Soldiers,' dreamers, who daily are on the move for sustenance and relevance. This song is a strong, direct and clear message to continue to strive for better days!

King Riley - Never Lie

This is a politically charged Afro-Beat anthem. In the lyrics of this banger, King Riley re-enters throwing the gauntlet at the state of his badly governed motherland, Nigeria.

The country is currently surviving through chaos and oppression of the masses, to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and, slowly processing through the Lekki Tollgate Genocide. King Riley recounts how things have always been bad & unsettling in his home country Nigeria

Jay Star - Monalisa

Based on a sweet Afro-pop production, this record is marked by sweet Mariachi horns.

Merry Lynn - Runaway

On this new song, rising Port Harcourt singer, Merry-Lynn invites listeners in to let them know how she keeps people out. Trust, or the lack of, is the central theme of this soulful, slow-burning song, as Merry-Lynn’s incisive lyricism paints a picture that many young people will be able to relate to.

Over a deep, Reggae-infused groove produced by creative polymath Veen, she croons about how she’s “used to this” treatment from people who would get her to open up, only to change at the last moment.

KvY - YOU

After the completion of Wetalksounds LOFN 4, KvY conveys a message of desire in a sultry, confident tone.

His voice is set over instrumentals filled with synths and 808s that reel listeners deep into the sound. Mid-tune, listeners are hit with a strategic pause, building anticipation which is met on the other side with an impossible-to-forget beat drop & lyric combo.

KvY’s smooth, commanding baritone contrasts with the high crooning notes that punctuate the track in the form of his harmonizing backup vocals, and an outro that leaves an impression on the listener, ending, literally, on a high note.

YBTHEWILDYOUTH - JUNGLE & LOVE

'Jungle and Love' is a Reggae fusion song about the struggles youths face in the country in pursuit of their respective dreams and evolving into a better version of themselves. Though the society is not willing and continually frustrates youths who are trying to better their Lives.

Layo Isaac - Ready

Layo delivers another sizzling song that captures the the body heat lovers always want to share withe each other. In "Ready" , there is a timely reminder of how desires can be heated up in a matter of seconds of synchrony.