Pick of the week: Dedayo The Sage featuring BUJU - Heaven

Moment of the week: The production and sound engineering on Dedayo The Sage featuring BUJU - Heaven (Remix)

Kimora - Sexy Papa

Born in Nigeria, raised in Dallas, Texas, IjeKimora is a soulful, hip hop diva on the rise in Nigeria and internationally, sonically blending her Pan-African sound with her Western influence.

'Sexy Papa' is Kimora’s debut single and it has its roots in Afrohouse. The song is an enticing couplets of sensual expressions that makes it irresistible for listeners to groove along to. It is undoubtedly a solid entry into a androcentric industry and a style that dismantles pigeonholed narratives and standards set for women in music.

Yinoluu - Tumble

Nigerian-born alternative producer, Yinoluu who is known for producing 'Alté Cruise' by Odunsi has released a new single titled. 'Tumble.'

This comes as he builds up to his next body of work, Petal Scent, a collaboration with Ukraine-based R&B/Alternative music duo Riverays.

Zez - Guu Time

Zez describes this song as, "Its a cool new sound, Afro Hip hop song mixed with a caribbean x Reggae sounds and calm feel. It is also Groovy and spiritual at the same time. Talks about forgetting about your worries and having a good time with hopes for a better tomorrow. "

BABS featuring BUJU - On My Sh**

Released off his latest EP, Babalawobabs, this record is a fusion of Trap and Electro-pop. The record is built on the idea of authenticity and inevitability of success.

Dedayo The Sage featuring BUJU - Heaven

Featuring BUJU, this record is driven by warped out vocals, furtive guitar chords that are suited to Asian movies, this is one hell of a record.

Nyja - Lez GOO

An Afro-pop record, it aims to inspire people to move. 'Lez Goo' is a Nigerianized version of 'Let's go.'

Da Great - Canopy

This is a smooth and sonorous AfroR&B delivery with Da Great offering his canopy of love and affection to his African Princess .

Canopy was produced by Dex Star, a producer signed to the same label and Mixed and Mastered by Timi Jay On The track. The visuals was directed by the amazing Olu The Wave and shot in Lagos Nigeria.

Grayne - A New Blessing

Born and raised in Lagos, Oluwatimilehin Bankole - Grayne has been surrounded by books and music all his life. His earliest childhood memories include dozens of Bob Fitts, Don Moen, Ron Kenoly and other Christian music albums owned by his parents, and hours spent fiddling around with his Yamaha keyboard.

He cites the FIFA 07 soundtrack, Lianne La Havas, Hans Zimmer, Coldplay, that 2010-2012 period where electronic music was all the rage, and the years spent singing and writing music in the church as massive influences on his genre-fluid approach to music.

His debut EP - A New Blessing features R&B, gospel, and singer-songwriter music and he hopes to experiment with a few more genres and styles in future projects, but right now, his focus is on surviving Nigerian university life and of course, writing wherever and whenever he can.

O'Giver - Days

Born Okiboit Nglass, O'Giver is an Afropop singer-songwriter from Southern Nigeria with an impeccable talent in lacing beautiful lyrics on midtempo melodious beats.

This song drops off his latest EP, Vibez N Versez. As the second track is ‘Days.' Produced by ChefBeatz, it chronicles a lover grateful for his significant other who loved him and had his back in days when he was in hardship and the latter produced by GBOTT had O’giver affirming his love “Na you I choose../ You are my rhythm and blues/ Na me and you."

PH Dofie featuring Ekam Singh & Startheremisgod - Asian Re-Up

The record is inspired by anime and Asian culture.