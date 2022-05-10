Under his own imprint — White Lion Empire, he has churned out hits like Open & Close, Drip Up, Hustle, and Phezulu featuring Nobantu Vilakazi and Yumbs.
WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'
Born Stephen Chibuike Igbokwe, WhiteLion has successfully carved a niche for himself with his unique sound and delivery.
'Gboju' comes after WhiteLion had a good run with 'Pesin Pesin' featuring the talented Wande Coal.
Gboju is yet another amazing single, set to keep us on our feet.
Its blend of Yoruba Fuji fusion is one thing WhiteLion is confident will catch the attention of music lovers.
Listen below;
---
