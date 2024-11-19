Recommended articles
In Nigerian music, there are managers who have garnered fame for their work with several notable talents.
Efe Omorogie, Sunday Are, Bose Ogulu, Asa Asika, Olajumoke "Cake" Olayiwola, Bizzle Osikoya, Tobi "Alhaji Popping" Mohammad, Abisagboola "Bankulli" Oluseun, Bolaji Kareem are individuals who have distinguished themselves in talent management.
To become an excellent talent manager, one must have to understand your role and duty to the artist.
What are the roles of an artist manager?
- Planning : Artist managers oversee all the artistic direction, branding, and career plans of their artists. The manager together with the talent lays out career goals with strategies to achieve them.
- Itinerary: All good managers know where their artists are most time. They plan their itinerary directly and sometimes in collaboration with a road manager who accompanies the artists to different locations.
- Financial Management: The manager plays a pivotal role in overseeing the profitability, financial inflow, disbursement, and management of the artist's finances.
- Artistic contributions: Artist managers also contribute to the artistic approach, strategies, and partnerships in the process of making music.
- Liason: Managers liaise with other parties to ensure the smooth running of the artist's career. They hold conversations on song clearance alongside lawyers, negotiate fees for services, and serve as the primary content person to the artist.
- Bookings: Managers often oversee the booking of the artists whether directly or in collaboration with a booking manager. They negotiate fees, communicate terms, and ensure things move smoothly.
- Contract negotiations: Managers are also involved in assisting the artists in negotiating deals, partnerships, and contract renewals alongside the legal advisers.
- Marketing Plans: Managers have a big say on the marketing approach, budget, and execution alongside the marketing and PR team.
Finding the right manager
Finding the right manager cannot be overemphasised.
There's no hard and fast rule to choosing a manager, however, it's important to hire someone highly trustworthy, industrious, and personable. It's also vital that artists have good relationships with whomever they want to manage them.