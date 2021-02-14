In an incredible show of enviable consistency, Nigeria's largest music community, WeTalkSound has released the fourth installment of its love-themed album series, 'LOFN.'

The first LOFN was released in 2018 and the third installment was released in 2020. The albums released on February 14 of each year, to accompany Valentine's Day celebrations.

This fourth installment features TiwaDara, Naya Akanji, Viveeyan, A.D.A.M, Deziire, Nu Baby, KvY, Kidda X, Kemena, 3rhvmz, thePDSTRN, AndreMusic, KayceKeys, Mo'Believe, Lhecgo, Bunmi Africa, Omotayo, Ignis Brothers, QuiZzY and Jvsh.

ALSO READ: WeTalkSound - LOFN 3 [ALBUM REVIEW]

Production is handled by TiwaDara, Dezzir, Kidda X, TheMusicNerd, Kemena, UltiVasto, Spanes, Jonn Deux, General, YBTheWIldYouth, Furli, Barney JR, Rhaffy, Dwin The Stoic and TM. Sound Engineering is handled by Bauckz, The Master Mix, Chekwas, Spanes, GMASTEREDAudio, Hyphen, Skondtrack and more.

You can play the album HERE.