Olamide teams up with Westsyde on the new song 'Kpakujemu' featuring Terri, Bhary Jay and Lyta.

Remember that new dance that Olamide introduced in his hit single, 'Motigbana' , the new street move now has a name and it is called 'Kpakujemu.'

Famous street dancers Westsyde have jumped on the wave and put together this dance anthem that parades Olamide, Starboy’s Terri, YBNL's Lyta and fast rising talent Bhary Jay.

The street banger was produced by Pheelz.