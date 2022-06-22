We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

"I have even lost count because my brother Shatta Wale is crazy. He just wakes up and something will happen. I have lost count of what exactly happened, he has done a lot," he said when he appeared on 'Podcast and Chill with MACG' in South Africa.

Sarkodie indicated that when Shatta Wale returned onto the music scene after a decade of going under the radar, his controversial ways helped to bring people’s attention to the music industry. However, he doesn’t understand why Shatta continues to attack him.

"That is somebody that brought energy into our industry as much as we were mad. He insults me for no reason, we will be on the phone today and tomorrow he is up on the radio saying 'F' Sark. Sometimes, you don't understand it but I think for a moment he brought energy and attention to the industry."

To alert Shatta about his actions being inimical to the growth of the country’s music industry, Sarkodie released a freestyle titled ‘My Advice’ in 2018. Although many asserted that the song was aimed at dissing Shatta, Sarkodie maintained that it was just a piece of friendly advice to his colleague.