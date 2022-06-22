RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Rapper, Sarkodie, says although he has a good relationship with Shatta, the latter always says something to provoke him.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

According to Sarkodie he has lost count of the number of times Shatta Wale has attacked him verbally or done something untoward.

Recommended articles

"I have even lost count because my brother Shatta Wale is crazy. He just wakes up and something will happen. I have lost count of what exactly happened, he has done a lot," he said when he appeared on 'Podcast and Chill with MACG' in South Africa.

Sarkodie indicated that when Shatta Wale returned onto the music scene after a decade of going under the radar, his controversial ways helped to bring people’s attention to the music industry. However, he doesn’t understand why Shatta continues to attack him.

"That is somebody that brought energy into our industry as much as we were mad. He insults me for no reason, we will be on the phone today and tomorrow he is up on the radio saying 'F' Sark. Sometimes, you don't understand it but I think for a moment he brought energy and attention to the industry."

To alert Shatta about his actions being inimical to the growth of the country’s music industry, Sarkodie released a freestyle titled ‘My Advice’ in 2018. Although many asserted that the song was aimed at dissing Shatta, Sarkodie maintained that it was just a piece of friendly advice to his colleague.

Last week, Shatta Wale insulted Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Ponobiom and Black Sherif in a self-recorded video without any provocation.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

Apple Music announces Khaid as Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Apple Music announces Khaid as Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Are we paying enough attention to Ruger? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Are we paying enough attention to Ruger? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

CKay performs new single 'Watawi' in Paris

CKay performs new single 'Watawi' in Paris

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)