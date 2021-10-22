RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wazzy Records releases 'Lagos To Kampala EP'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigerian Record Label, Wazzy Records impresses with his new extended which he titled 'Lagos to Kampala.' The EP serves as the label’s first output for the year.

Wazzy Records. (TBD)
Wazzy Records. (TBD)

Wazzy Records has released a new body of work, an EP titled 'Lagos to Kampala.' On the project, the singer collaborates with African artistes likes Kingz, Karole Kasita, Oga Network and Fik Fameica.

Recommended articles

Nigerian Record Label, Wazzy Records impresses with his new extended which he titled 'Lagos to Kampala.' The EP serves as the label’s first output for the year.

The new project houses 5 beautiful songs which includes collaborations from Kingz, Karole Kasita, Oga Network and Fik Fameica. The extended play was produced by Daryhitz.

HtmlCode

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer Djinee chides kids of corrupt Nigerian politicians

Singer Djinee chides kids of corrupt Nigerian politicians

Wazzy Records releases 'Lagos To Kampala EP'

Wazzy Records releases 'Lagos To Kampala EP'

Movie veteran Hilda Dokubo releases stunning photos to mark 51st birthday

Movie veteran Hilda Dokubo releases stunning photos to mark 51st birthday

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz to represent Nigeria in #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022

CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz to represent Nigeria in #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022

These 'titties leaking' but my sex tape won't leak because I don't have one - Efia Odo (VIDEO)

These 'titties leaking' but my sex tape won't leak because I don't have one - Efia Odo (VIDEO)

Trending

Simi dedicates new single to 'Woman'

Simi - Woman. (Studio Brat)

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid and Justin Bieber (Twitter/Tidal)

Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to No. 9 on Billboard Hot 100

Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves 4 places into No. 31 on Billboard Hot 100

Ckay releases new single, 'Felony.' (Warner)