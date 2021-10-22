Wazzy Records has released a new body of work, an EP titled 'Lagos to Kampala.' On the project, the singer collaborates with African artistes likes Kingz, Karole Kasita, Oga Network and Fik Fameica.
Wazzy Records releases 'Lagos To Kampala EP'
Nigerian Record Label, Wazzy Records impresses with his new extended which he titled 'Lagos to Kampala.' The EP serves as the label’s first output for the year.
The new project houses 5 beautiful songs which includes collaborations from Kingz, Karole Kasita, Oga Network and Fik Fameica. The extended play was produced by Daryhitz.
