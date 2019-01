Hanujay and Yung6ix enlists Zlatan in their latest single, 'Leg Working.'

Few weeks after the release of the song, which is the first single off the upcoming collaborative project by Hanujay and Yung6ix titled “Trapfro”, the duo have now shared the video to the catchy record.

The pair team up with the raving street king, Zlatan to deliver this bop tune that jumps on the trending 'Zanku' dance.