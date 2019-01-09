Zlatan has shared the visuals to his hit street anthem, 'Zanku (Leg work).'

The last quarter of 2018 saw Zlatan steal the headlines as he got 'crowned' as the King of the streets with his Zanku introduced dance steps taking over the scene and end of the year concerts.

The song which went viral in quick time now has an accompanying energetic visuals that makes it not just a delight but a tutorial video on how to do the dance.

Zanku visuals was directed by Twitch and features a cameo from street dancer, Poko Lee.