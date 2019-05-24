Date: May 24, 2019

Song Title: This Year

Artist: Zlatan

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-house, shepeteri

Producer: Rexxie

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Video Director: Capital Hill

Details/Takeaway: Fresh from his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the freestyle he dropped upon his release, #40DaysInOkotieEboh, the rapper has released his new single, ‘This Year.’

This new dance track is dedicated to the good life, money and enjoyment that everyone craves in 2019.

You can watch the video here;