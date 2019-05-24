Date: May 24, 2019
Song Title: This Year
Artist: Zlatan
Genre: Afrobeats, afro-house, shepeteri
Producer: Rexxie
Album: TBA
Label: TBA
Video Director: Capital Hill
Details/Takeaway: Fresh from his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the freestyle he dropped upon his release, #40DaysInOkotieEboh, the rapper has released his new single, ‘This Year.’
This new dance track is dedicated to the good life, money and enjoyment that everyone craves in 2019.
You can watch the video here;