Zlatan features 'Duracell Bunnies' alongside Davido and Mayorkun in new video for 'Cho Cho'
Zlatan has also teased its video on Instagram.
On April 23, 2021, Nigerian rapper and ZANKU records boss, Zlatan released a new single titled, 'Cho Cho' and it features DMW superstars, Davido and Mayorkun.
The single is Zlatan's follow-up to his last single, 'Lagos Anthem,' an ode to all sides of the Lagos life.
The song is a street-hop anthem that has already generated a dance routine. Zlatan has also teased its video on Instagram. P-Priime produced the record.
