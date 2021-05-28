RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zlatan features 'Duracell Bunnies' alongside Davido and Mayorkun in new video for 'Cho Cho'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Zlatan has also teased its video on Instagram.

Zlatan features Mayorkun and Davido in new single, 'Cho Cho.' (ZANKU)

A 'Duracell Bunny' is a person filled with energy and stamina. Some of those people also suffer from ADHD. However, in Zlatan's new video, these 'Duracell Bunnies' are the dancers who perform a routine for a song that runs at a ridiculously fast pace of 140 BPM.

Recommended articles

On April 23, 2021, Nigerian rapper and ZANKU records boss, Zlatan released a new single titled, 'Cho Cho' and it features DMW superstars, Davido and Mayorkun.

The single is Zlatan's follow-up to his last single, 'Lagos Anthem,' an ode to all sides of the Lagos life.

The song is a street-hop anthem that has already generated a dance routine. Zlatan has also teased its video on Instagram. P-Priime produced the record.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju, Tems emerge as part of the most-streamed artists in the world on Audiomack

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments